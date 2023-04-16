Wanted man arrested after police public plea for help

A wanted Warrnambool district man has been arrested by police during the weekend and will face court on Monday charged with 13 offences.
A whereabouts alert had previously been issued for the man, who is well known to Warrnambool police.
The 13 charges relate to court orders and other matters.
On March 30 Victoria Police issued a plea for information from the public in an effort to locate the man.
A police force spokesperson said the 52-year-old was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court in relation to deception-related offences.
He was described as being about 185cm tall, with slim build, grey hair and fair skin.
The man was said to have access to a pushbike and was known to frequent the Ballarat and Warrnambool areas.
Anyone with information about the man was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
It's expected that police will oppose bail on the basis the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend, either by committing further offences or by not appearing in court when required.
