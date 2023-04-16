The Standard
A 52-year-old man will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday charged with 13 offences

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:12am, first published 7:31am
Wanted man arrested after police public plea for help
A wanted Warrnambool district man has been arrested by police during the weekend and will face court on Monday charged with 13 offences.

