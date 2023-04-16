The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Not Usual Glorious scores win in $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday afternoon

By Tim Auld
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey John Allen rode Not Usual Glorious to victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup. File picture
Jockey John Allen rode Not Usual Glorious to victory in the $70,000 Terang Cup. File picture

PROVEN wet tracker specialist Not Usual Glorious scored an all the way victory for Morphettville trainer Travis Doudle to win the $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.