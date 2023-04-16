PROVEN wet tracker specialist Not Usual Glorious scored an all the way victory for Morphettville trainer Travis Doudle to win the $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday afternoon.
Not Usual Glorious, with John Allen on-board beat Bazini and Hasta La War to take out the feature race over 2150 metres.
Sunday's win is his sixth on a heavy track and Doudle will now set the six-year-old at the Warrnambool Cup on May 4.
Allen said Not Usual Glorious appreciated the heavy track conditions and would be competitive in the Warrnambool Cup if he gets similar conditions to that of the Terang Cup.
"It was a very good effort by Not Usual Glorious," the Irish-born jockey told The Standard after the win.
"It was a tough effort. He seems to love wet tracks.
"His win was even better when you consider he carried seven kilograms more then the second placegetter on such a heavy track.
"He set a solid tempo and when I asked him to quicken he did that.
"He seemed to still have a bit left when we got to the finishing line.
He said the focus for Not Usual Glorious was now on preparing for the May racing carnival in Warrnambool.
"The form from the Terang Cup is usually a great guide to the Warrnambool Cup and I think it could be the same this year if Not Usual Glorious gets a heavy track."
Not Usual Glorious took his stake earnings to more then $460,000 with his victory.
Talented jockey Dean Yendall put on a riding clinic on Sunday.
Yendall rode three winners on the day from five rides on the nine race program.
He was successful on Iffycould, Whispering Lady and Bold Bourbon.
Flemington trainer Nick Ryan took the training honours winning two races. His winners were Iffycould and Redneck Rum.
