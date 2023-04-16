The Standard
Wimmera-Mallee team wins Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic fours event for second time

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Warren Perris, Mick Marchment, Mick Funcke and Scott Boschen after winning the Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic fours event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warren Perris, Mick Marchment, Mick Funcke and Scott Boschen after winning the Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic fours event. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

They've been there and done it before but that doesn't mean the feeling of success is any less special for this year's winners of Warrnambool Bowls Club's Autumn Classic fours event.

