The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool overcome Port Fairy by 31 points in round two of 2023 Hampden netball league

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Cowling about to pass for the Blues. Picture by Sean McKenna
Sarah Cowling about to pass for the Blues. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool showed good signs at both ends of the court as they defeated Port Fairy 63-32 in round two of the Hampden league on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.