Warrnambool showed good signs at both ends of the court as they defeated Port Fairy 63-32 in round two of the Hampden league on Saturday.
In slippery conditions, mid-courter Sarah Cowling shone for the Blues while teammates Meg Carlin (39 goals) and Amy Wormald (24 goals) were in fine shooting form.
Blues co-coaches Raewyn Poumako and Laura Peake were pleased with the performance which earned the side its second win from the first two games.
"We're pretty happy with that," Peake said.
"We didn't make as many changes as we did against Portland, so it was nice to have a bit of consistency and flow through the court.
"We had a lot of good players, a lot of good patches. (It was played in) scrappy conditions being wet, so it was nice in the end just to steady it and pull away with the win."
Peake commended the side for both its offensive and defensive work.
"Defensively we got a lot of hands to things in the conditions (which) was really good and we were able to chase a lot of that up," she said.
"We've got some strong shooters so it was nice to be able to feed into them really well."
Poumako said the side improved as the game wore on, adding that the pair were happy with how it was tracking two games into the season.
Shooter Jessica Swarbrick impressed for the Seagulls and was named their best player.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.