Three people have been taken to hospital following two separate car crashes in the south-west on Saturday night.
The first incident, a single vehicle crash, happened on Darlington-Camperdown Road in Bookaar, on April 15 at about 7pm.
Camperdown police First Constable Nathan Hunt said members from the Terang, Camperdown and Mortlake stations attended, speaking to several witnesses.
"The vehicle was travelling north on the Darlington-Camperdown Road and then has subsequently travelled off onto the right side of the road and hit a tree," First Constable Hunt said.
"(A person) sustained serious injuries and as a result was airlifted to Melbourne via HEMS4.
"Road blockages were in place for public safety."
First Constable Hunt said investigations were ongoing and inquiries were being made as to whether speeding or drink driving were contributing factors to the crash.
He said SES and Country Fire Authority volunteers also attended.
An Ambulance Victoria (AV) spokesman told The Standard a man in his thirties was airlifted to Melbourne in a stable condition suffering from upper body injuries.
A SES spokeswoman confirmed a unit attended to reports one person was potentially trapped.
The spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone into a tree.
Later on in the evening, at about 11.40pm, AV also attended a vehicle crash around the Penshurst-Warrnambool Road and Old Stonefield Road area in Minhamite.
"A teenage boy suffered cuts and abrasions and a woman in her fourties was treated for lower body injuries," an AV spokeswoman told The Standard.
"Both patients were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
