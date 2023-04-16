The Standard
People transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital and Melbourne hospital following car crashes

By Lillian Altman
April 16 2023 - 4:30pm
Three people were transported to hospitals in Warrnambool and Melbourne after separate crashes in Bookaar and Minhamite on Saturday night, April 15.
Three people have been taken to hospital following two separate car crashes in the south-west on Saturday night.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

