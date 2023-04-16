Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes believes his group has found its "identity" after a barnstorming win on the road against Coburg on Saturday night.
The Seahawks clinched their fourth win from five games and sit second on the Big V division one men's table after winning 87-53.
Gynes' group set the win up with a blistering 28-12 opening term.
"It's always a shorter trip back home when you get the win," he said on Sunday.
We're starting to find our identity as a team.- Alex Gynes
"Overall, it was such a good team win. We're starting to find our identity as a team and defining the roles of each player."
The Seahawks mentor, who dropped 13 points himself to go alongside 14 rebounds, said the win came down to a range of factors.
"We came out the blocks really well, started the game great and they made a run in the second but we stuck with our identity and focused on each possession and managed to really push the lead out," he said.
"Rebound was a really big one for us. When you win the rebound count, most of the time you'll win the game or be right in it and the boys did that really well.
"Our intent and aggression stood out on the floor, it was impressive."
Ollie Bidmade had 15 rebounds in the win, prized import Jamal Pollydore dropped 22 points in a dynamic display.
But it was a youngster and an experienced campaigner who shone in the win, according to Gynes.
"It was a really even spread across the court I thought but Harry McGorm was fantastic," he said.
"He was sick through the week and his role is to space the floor and make open shots and he did that.
"His work on the defensive end and his aggression was fantastic to see.
"James Mitchell was also outstanding. He did a lot of the dirty work and battled inside and was a presence throughout which was fantastic."
The Seahawks take on Southern Peninsula at home next Saturday night.
The Warrnambool Mermaids', meanwhile, found its winning groove to move to a 4-2 record after clawing back on the road to win 81-73 against Western Port.
The reigning division one women's champions trailed by four points after the first break and by six at the major break but eventually overpowered the home side with a dynamic second-half.
Tyleah Barr was a standout with 23 points for the Mermaids, while Matilda Sewell (eight rebounds) and Cigi Lual (eight points, five assists) each provided some terrific moments for the visitors.
It continues an up-and-down start to the second for the 2022 champions who sit with a 2-2 record and in sixth position.
Lee Primmer's side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they host Mildura next Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.