WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman is taking a wait-and-see policy regarding the next start for Outlaws Revenge after the five-year-old ran second in the $250,000 Gold Sprint at Sandown on Saturday.
Outlaws Revenge, who was ridden by Daniel Moor finished three-quarters-of-a-length behind D'Jumbuck in the 1200-metre contest.
The gelding was having his first start for Bowman after previously being trained in Adelaide by Ryan Balfour.
Bowman was excited with the performance of the lightly-raced galloper but was unsure where Outlaws Revenge will have his next start.
"We'll just take him home and let things settle down for a day or two before we make any decisions regarding his next run," Bowman told The Standard.
"Outlaws Revenge has only been in my stable for two weeks. We're still learning about the horse but I can say he's got a bit of ability. His previous record with Ryan showed that point.
"We gave Outlaws Revenge one jump-out over 1000 metres to have him ready for this. I thought today was a big run. I think there's still improvement in him.
"We've got a few options open to us. One of those is to run in the Wangoom Handicap at the Warrnambool Carnival or get him out to 1400 metres but as I said we'll wait a few days before making any plans."
Moor gave a glowing report to Bowman about Outlaws Revenge after dismounting from the galloper.
"Daniel thought it was a very good run," the popular trainer said.
"Daniel has the same opinion as me, he thinks Outlaws Revenge will run a solid 1400 metres. Outlaws Revenge had previously been known as a sprinter in Adelaide, if we can get him out to 1400 metres it opens a few more doors for us in the future."
Saturday's placing saw Outlaws Revenge take his stake earnings to more then $480,000.
