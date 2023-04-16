The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman letting things settle after Outlaws Revenge finished second in Sandown race.

By Tim Auld
Updated April 16 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:45pm
Daniel Bowman will take some time to assess where Outlaws Revenge races next. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman is taking a wait-and-see policy regarding the next start for Outlaws Revenge after the five-year-old ran second in the $250,000 Gold Sprint at Sandown on Saturday.

