Hamilton Kangaroos proved their round one upset win against North Warrnambool Eagles was no fluke, clinching a draw against Hampden league powerhouse Cobden on Saturday.
The Kangaroos, who missed finals in 2022, tied 49-all with the Bombers, a team considered to be an early premiership front-runner alongside South Warrnambool.
Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville said the side was "stoked" with the result.
"We knew it was going to be a really tough hit-out," she said.
"We were up and we probably should have come away with the win but we're really happy with how the girls played. We know what we've got to work on and it was a really good outcome."
Kangaroos attacking pair Hayley Sherlock (24 goals) and Danielle Van Vankalken (25 goals) were influential and named as their side's best players.
Defender Sarah Moroney was the best for the Bombers.
Sommerville was impressed with her side's ability to restrict the impact of Cobden's defenders.
"Cobden normally have quite a strong zone down the court and I think we broke that a part really well throughout the day," she said.
"Normally their defenders take a lot of intercepts, a lot of flyers and we shut that down really well so I was really happy with the girls for doing that."
The Kangaroos mentor said the result was a confidence boost for her team.
"Everyone was really excited, really up and about," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
