Portland coach Ellen Zeunert says it was unfortunate but her club had "no other option" than to forfeit its round two open grade Hampden league clash with Koroit on Saturday.
The Tigers, who started their campaign with a narrow loss to Warrnambool, were decimated by injury and unavailability ahead of the match at Victoria Park, with the club's division one side also low on numbers.
"Unfortunately we had five out and they had three out from div one," Zeunert said.
"All up both teams pulled together I think we had eight or nine players. (We) just didn't have the numbers.
"One injury, four unavailabilities (in open grade)."
Zeunert attributed the unavailability of players to the school holidays and players away for involvement in a junior basketball tournament. The Tigers mentor even asked players from South-West league sides to help out her side for a one-off game but it didn't work out.
Zeunert said the club also floated the idea of rescheduling the fixture.
"Our coaching coordinator contacted Koroit to see if we could swap and perhaps play through the week which has been done in the past but it didn't suit them," she said.
Zeunert believes the club should have a side for its next match, against Hamilton on Anzac Day.
"As far as I know we have a full roster for next which is great because there's going to be lots of weeks we are down on numbers with people being away overseas and things like that," she said.
"Hopefully that's the one and only time of it."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
