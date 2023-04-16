The Standard
Player unavailability forces Portland to forfeit Hampden league open grade netball clash with Koroit

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 16 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Portland forfeited its open grade netball match with Koroit on Saturday. File picture
Portland coach Ellen Zeunert says it was unfortunate but her club had "no other option" than to forfeit its round two open grade Hampden league clash with Koroit on Saturday.

