Warrnambool police are seeking the public's assistance for information regarding a theft from a restaurant on Saturday night.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit, said several bottles of spirits were reportedly taken from Proudfoots by the River on April 15.
"They've gained entry to a back door," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
"We believe at this stage it's a single person.
"They've stolen a quantity of alcohol.
"If anyone's got any information let us know."
Police are on the scene for further investigations.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
