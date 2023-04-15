The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Cobden trounce Hamilton by 116 points in round two Hampden league clash

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 16 2023 - 11:03am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden coach Dan Casey, pictured in round one, was pleased with his entire side's effort against Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna
Cobden coach Dan Casey, pictured in round one, was pleased with his entire side's effort against Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna

Cobden coach Dan Casey said his side's midfielders "set the tone" in its 116-point triumph over Hamilton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.