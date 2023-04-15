Cobden coach Dan Casey said his side's midfielders "set the tone" in its 116-point triumph over Hamilton on Saturday.
The Bombers were a class above their opponents in the round two Hampden league fixture, recording a 23. 16 (154) to 5.8 (38) win in wet conditions at Melville Oval.
"I think our midfield played really well against theirs and didn't allow them to get supply down to their key forwards which, obviously Darcy Russell and Hamish Cook, when they get hold of you they can do some damage," Casey said.
The Bombers forward line fired on all cylinders despite the constant rain.
Co-captain Paul Pekin was lethal in front of the sticks with five goals while Jesse Williamson (four goals) and midfielder Patrick Smith (three goals) also had fruitful days in attack.
The Bombers now have two wins from as many games this year and are set to regain star ruckman Mark Marriott for their upcoming match against Terang Mortlake.
