Former Racing Victoria chairman of stewards Des Gleeson is the latest person announced to join a group of other high profile racing identities who will be attending a charity fundraiser hosted by Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on May 1.
Last month, the hotel said leading jockeys Jamie Kah, Ben Melham and Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne plus Victoria's leading trainer Ciaron Maher, Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham and top local trainers Lindsey Smith and Symon Wilde would be among guests at the gala function.
The National Jockeys Trust, Leila Rose Foundation and Warrnambool's Standing Tall will be benefactors from this years fundraiser.
Last year, the inaugural event raised more then $100,000 for charities.
Gleeson who was a steward for nearly 35 years and head of Victoria's stewards panel for more then 13 years said he was delighted to be going to the event on the eve of Warrnambool's famous three day racing carnival.
"It's going to be a great day," Gleeson told The Standard.
"I'm just glad to be asked to attend and help raise funds for the charities. I've got to congratulate Colin and Janice McKenna for organising the fundraiser."
New Union Station Hotel manager Renee Grant, who has an extensive background in hospitality including five years as manager of The Pier Geelong said it would be a huge day for the pub.
"It'll be my first major function working for the Union Station Hotel," Ms Grant said. "There's been a lot of planning put in place by our staff to make sure the patrons have a memorable day rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Australian racing.
"It's going to be amazing day to have Annabel, Ciaron, Jamie, Michelle, Ben, Des and other racing identities giving up their time to raise funds for charities and mixing with patrons at the function.
"Undoubtedly, there will be plenty of tips for the Warrnambool Carnival handed out during the afternoon.
"I urge anyone who is thinking of attending to book a ticket soon as there aren't many tickets left.
"I've got no doubt it will be a sell- out event. There's also a terrific array of items which range from shares in horses to amazing accommodation packages plus numerous other things that will be auctioned during the afternoon and money raised from the auctions will be donated to the worthy charities."
The event kicks off at 12.30pm and tickets are available online at the hotel website.
