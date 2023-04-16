The Standard
Who's who of racing to attend charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel

By Tim Auld
Updated April 16 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
New Union Station Hotel manager Renee Grant is looking forward to hosting a who's who of racing identities. Picture by Sean McKenna
Former Racing Victoria chairman of stewards Des Gleeson is the latest person announced to join a group of other high profile racing identities who will be attending a charity fundraiser hosted by Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on May 1.

