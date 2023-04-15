The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Koroit inflicts heavy defeat on Portland to register first victory of 2023 Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 16 2023 - 10:58am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit skipper Liam Hoy gets airborne after launching a shot at goal. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit skipper Liam Hoy gets airborne after launching a shot at goal. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit coach Chris McLaren described his side's commanding round two victory against Portland on Saturday as a "nice reward" following a tough start to the Hampden league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.