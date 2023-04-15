Koroit coach Chris McLaren described his side's commanding round two victory against Portland on Saturday as a "nice reward" following a tough start to the Hampden league season.
The reigning premier blew the Tigers away 20.11 (131) to 5.2 (32) at Victoria Park after suffering losses to Cobden in round one and South Warrnambool in the standalone Good Friday fixture.
"Obviously winning's more fun than losing which is understandable," McLaren said.
"It was nice, we played pretty well today. We've come up against a couple of pretty strong teams and they've been a bit too good for us earlier in the year.
"Even when things were a bit harder the boys are still putting in just the same amount of work and all that sort of stuff. It was just a good reward for a long summer and a couple of tough weeks."
In their first two games the Saints, who through injury and departures are without significant personnel from last year's flag win, struggled to find avenues to goal but were able to rectify that against the Tigers.
Paddy O'Sullivan spent more time forward, kicking four goals while Jyron Neave also snagged four.
Liam Hoy (three), James Gow (two), Nathan Rentsch (two) and Mac Peterson (two) all chimed in with multiple majors. Jack Block was named the side's best player.
Gow, a midfielder, played his first game for the Saints since the 2019 grand final win, with McLaren praising the former Geelong VFL player's class.
"(It) obviously helps having Gow in the team, that allows Paddy (O'Sullivan) to push forward a little bit more," he said.
"He was excellent. He's a proper A grade player.
"He was terrific around the stoppage. He's played a lot of high-level footy now so really he spent a lot of time helping those younger guys."
Young forward Jake McCosh also played his first senior game for the Saints this season which eased the pressure on attacking threats Will Couch and Jayden Whitehead, according to McLaren.
The Saints coach believes his side will continue to improve with time.
"There's some significant changes this year with how we're trying to play compared to previous years," he said.
"(We) saw glimpses of it the first two weeks, saw much more of it today. It's probably just being able to execute that against the really big, strong, powerful teams. That'll come with more practice, more training and then more experience.
"Just got to keep at it. Today reminds you that you're on the right track with what you're trying to do, you just need to keep at it."
