For the majority of Saturday's rain-soaked Warrnambool and District league affair, it looked as if Russells Creek played with a dry football.
The speed and dare, the ability to cut apart the opposition off half-back and the accuracy in front of goal were all on show as Creek made it two-from-two to begin the season against Dennington, 17.14 (116) to 2.8 (20).
While the Dogs had a crack all day and impressed throughout the first term, the Creekers were a class above when it mattered, showcasing their trademark flair.
In both of Creek's first two games this season over 30 scoring shots have been registered, an ominous sign for opposition sides.
"Conditions obviously weren't great but it was just about adapting and trying to execute those easy shots on goal," Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson said.
"After half-time we started to really get on top of that and win a lot of clean ball and hit up those options up forward.
"We want to play on natural instinct which is quick and with flair and I felt we did that but slowed it down when we needed to."
Creek's ability to hit its targets by foot impressed, with the likes of Tom Smith, skipper Taylem Wason, Lachlan Edwards and Sam Alberts in particularly standing out with their skills in the slippery conditions..
"Some of our best kicks in the team are running off half-back and there's nothing better for a forward than the ball coming in lace out," Herbertson said.
"For us, we just look to get it in there and let the forwards for their job. If they don't mark it they'll bring it to ground.
"Overall I'm really happy with the game."
Star forward Jyran Chatfield looked ominous every time he went near the footy, slotting three in a best on ground display. Caleb Templeton was another who had some terrific moments playing on half-forward.
Hebertson said the 2-0 start was important in a tough and tight competition.
"It's always important to get to that round six, seven mark with three or four wins," he said.
"So it's a good start and it helps in the back-end of the season."
