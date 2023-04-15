Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe was pleased with his side's "resilience" as it earned a hard-fought win against Port Fairy at Reid Oval on Saturday.
In wet and slippery conditions the Blues were able to withstand a second-half charge from the Seagulls to triumph 8.15 (63) to 6.11 (47) in the round two Hampden league clash.
The game was a grind for most of the day and even though the Seagulls narrowed the margin to as close as one goal in the fourth quarter, the Blues never relinquished their lead.
O'Keefe, who was unsurprisingly happy to come away with the four points, said his team would benefit from such a close game.
"Sometimes they're the best wins to get, you've just got to find a way and the game will ask questions off you all the way throughout," he said.
"I thought we responded at different times and kept our lead. We got off to a good start but to be challenged and then just to keep finding a different way to be able to retain our lead was really impressive.
"It shows a lot of resilience as well which I think moving forward we'll be able to reflect on those moments as well because we're going to be in similar positions again when we're in front and we get challenged like that."
Skipper Sam Cowling and youngster Ethan Boyd shone in defence for the victors while Matt Sully and Jett Hopper were influential for the Seagulls.
Boyd was assigned the unenviable task of defending star full forward Jason Rowan, who was playing his first game against his former team.
The champion goal-kicker was restricted to just one goal on his return to Reid Oval, thanks to staunch defending from Boyd and Cowling.
"He (Boyd) was up for the challenge and he played it really well," O'Keefe said. "He's a smart player, he's a great athlete and he showed he was really good in the contest too today.
"The other thing that I liked about Ethan's game for a young 20-year-old is the fact that he played his own way as well. He still ran off and created in attack as well. So he didn't stick to him (Rowan) like glue, he actually played off him a fair bit and kept a really good distance between him at different times. So that's pretty mature for a kid of his age to take a role like that.
"But he was clearly supported by his captain. I thought Sam Cowling was enormous."
The Blues mentor noted the Seagulls "really challenged" his side in the contest, an area he said was one of the Blues' strengths.
He said they would keep refining it and would have to lift their level against South Warrnambool in round three.
The Seagulls were on the receiving end of some costly free kicks during the game including a 50-metre penalty late in the piece that led to a goal.
O'Keefe said discipline had been a focus for his side leading into the match.
"We said that on Thursday night, we want to be the most disciplined side and what the behaviours and actions were to achieve that," he said.
"There were a couple of poor free kicks that we gave away during the game as well but I felt like we were the most disciplined team on the day which we set out to achieve for a number of emotional reasons in this game and that proved to be really pivotal towards the end."
The Seagulls were put on the back foot early losing Colin Harwood to a quad injury before the first bounce while Zeb McKenna sustained a hamstring injury not long into the first quarter.
In light of the setbacks, Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell was pleased with his side's fight which saw them trail by just six points at one stage in the final quarter.
The Seagulls mentor however said he would like to see his side be more than just competitive.
"At the same time I said to the boys it's time we do it for a whole game and make sure we get the four points rather than just being competitive against these good teams," he said.
"It's all well and good being competitive but we want to get some points on the board."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.