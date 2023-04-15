Around the grounds: WDFNL round two scores

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Nirranda Seniors 2.2 4.5 10.9 17.12 (114)
Timboon Demons Seniors 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.4 (4)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: I.Stephens 4, D.Lees 2, D.Philp 2, L.Irving 2, J.Paulin 2, J.Lee 1, J.Matthews 1, J.Primmer 1, B.Harkness 1, J.Irving 1; Timboon Demons Seniors:
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: J.Willsher, L.Irving, I.Stephens, J.Walsh, J.Paulin, D.Craven; Timboon Demons Seniors: L.Smith, C.Dower, K.Delaney, L.Rosolin, M.Bond, L.Alsop
Russells Creek Seniors 4.2 8.7 13.10 17.14 (116)
Dennington Seniors 2.2 2.5 2.8 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Russells Creek Seniors: T.Smith 4, L.Edwards 3, J.Chatfield 3, J.Chatfield 2, D.Herbertson 2, C.Templeton 2, P.Chatfield 1; Dennington Seniors: B.Baker 1, S.Curtis 1
BEST: Russells Creek Seniors: J.Chatfield, S.Alberts, T.Smith, T.Wason, D.Finlayson, D.Morris; Dennington Seniors: D.Threlfall, N.Alexandrou, T.Noonan, J.Noonan, J.Garner, B.Barton
Allansford Seniors 2.3 5.8 7.11 12.14 (86)
Panmure Seniors 1.1 3.3 7.8 10.14 (74)
GOALS: Allansford Seniors: B.Bull 3, R.Hare 2, B.Williams 2, C.Day 1, C.McLean 1, B.Coutts 1, K.Gordon 1, Z.Mungean 1; Panmure Seniors: L.McLeod 3, L.Kew 1, T.Wright 1, Z.Reeves 1, S.Mahony 1, D.Moloney 1, J.Norton 1, Z.Ledin 1
BEST: Allansford Seniors: C.Day, A.Smith, B.Bull, A.Gordon, T.Membrey, Z.Jamieson; Panmure Seniors: M.Colbert, D.Moloney, Z.Reeves, L.Kew, P.Ryan, S.Mahony
Kolora-Noorat Seniors 6.3 7.7 9.12 11.14 (80)
South Rovers Seniors 0.1 0.4 1.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Seniors: F.Beasley 3, L.Boyd 2, P.Baker 2, J.Vaughan 1, D.Vick 1, R.O'Connor 1, S.Uwland 1; South Rovers Seniors: M.Picken 2, C.Bourke 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Seniors: F.Beasley, undefined.null, J.Moloney, S.Uwland, J.Vaughan, M.Wyss; South Rovers Seniors: S.Hodgins, B.Bushell, J.Morton, S.Williams, T.Harman, K.Lenehan
RESERVES
Nirranda Reserves 3.2 4.4 5.5 6.5 (41)
Timboon Demons Reserves 0.1 0.3 0.3 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Nirranda Reserves: D.Aitken 2, A.Lane 1, J.Ryan 1, P.Lee 1, J.Oates 1; Timboon Demons Reserves: C.Trotter 1
BEST: Nirranda Reserves: J.Ryan, A.Glennen, P.Lee, L.Loveday, M.Horsnell, L.Cook; Timboon Demons Reserves: J.Stapleton, S.Crees, R.Couch, I.Arundell, C.McKenzie, E.Cronin
Russells Creek Reserves 2.4 7.7 12.11 15.17 (107)
Dennington Reserves 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Russells Creek Reserves: C.Carter 4, M.Rook 2, L.MacKley 2, T.Clark 1, K.Ryan 1, T.Boyle 1, L.Wensley 1, B.Melican 1, C.Mifsud 1, L.Hunter 1; Dennington Reserves: A.McKinnon 1
BEST: Russells Creek Reserves: T.Clark, C.Carter, L.Hunter, M.Rook, T.Boyle, B.Melican; Dennington Reserves: A.McKinnon, L.Byrne, J.Turner, T.Torney, K.Brereton, J.Heffernan
South Rovers Reserves 1.2 3.7 4.10 6.10 (46)
Kolora-Noorat Reserves 4.3 5.3 5.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: South Rovers Reserves: A.Farrell 2, J.Lenehan 1, M.Wood 1, L.McFadyen 1, H.O'Callaghan 1; Kolora-Noorat Reserves: F.Neeson 1, O.Curran 1, J.Gill 1, G.Beasley 1, B.Holmes 1, D.Evans 1
BEST: South Rovers Reserves: L.King, C.Mailes, B.White, S.Nicolson, J.Lenehan, A.Koutsoukis; Kolora-Noorat Reserves: H.Flower, P.McSween, H.Stuart, A.Martin, G.Beasley, N.Glennen
Panmure Reserves 1.1 1.3 2.4 6.6 (42)
Allansford Reserves 2.1 5.3 5.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Panmure Reserves: J.Belleville 2, B.Belleville 2, T.Reeves 1, D.Meade 1; Allansford Reserves: K.Brumley 2, S.Watson 1, N.Van Ginneken 1, F.Knowles 1, B.Lenehan 1
BEST: Panmure Reserves: K.Parker, J.Malone, B.Smith, L.Hynes, D.Meade, J.Belleville; Allansford Reserves: K.Gristede, J.Roberts, K.Brumley, W.Ruddle, S.Watson, L.Higginson"
UNDER 18
Timboon Demons Under 18 2.1 3.3 5.7 10.11 (71)
Nirranda Under 18 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 18: L.Steere 3, E.White 2, B.Delaney 1, N.Ellemor 1, J.Makin 1, L.Tregea-Copeland 1, T.Field 1; Nirranda Under 18: T.Hawkes 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 18: R.Moorhouse, D.Shanahan, L.Steere, R.Morden, T.Field, L.Tregea-Copeland; Nirranda Under 18: R.Bellman, T.Dalton, A.Willsher, N.Billings, S.Willsher, A.Parsons
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 2.3 4.5 8.11 10.14 (74)
South Rovers Under 18 1.0 2.2 2.3 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: O.Curran 4, T.Kenna 3, I.Cootesmith 1, W.Kenna 1, A.Kenna 1; South Rovers Under 18: X.Gercovich 1, L.McFadyen 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: O.Curran, T.Kenna, W.Kenna, B.Gill, B.Carlin, E.Wyss; South Rovers Under 18: B.McColl, J.Hope, H.Jenkins, X.Gercovich, D.Fawcett
Dennington Under 18 3.6 9.16 12.21 17.23 (125)
Russells Creek Under 18 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 (3)
GOALS: Dennington Under 18: J.Douglas 6, R.Campbell-Gavin 2, W.Fogarty 2, D.Davidson 2, T.Clarke 2, L.Phillips 1, T.Moana 1, F.Mitchem 1; Russells Creek Under 18:
BEST: Dennington Under 18: J.Keay, J.Kelson, D.Davidson, J.Douglas, K.McKenna, T.Moana; Russells Creek Under 18: R.Murcott, S.O'Connor, K.Chatfield, B.morgan, I.Clark-Ugle, T.Greaves
NETBALL
A Grade
Kolora-Noorat 48 d South Rovers 32
Panmure 45 d Allansford 27
Nirranda 54 d Timboon Demons 38
Dennington 41 d Russells Creek 37
A Reserve
Kolora-Noorat 34 d South Rovers 29
Dennington 32 d Russells Creek 29
Allansford 23 d Panmure 16
Nirranda 41 d Timboon Demons 20
B Grade
Kolora-Noorat 33 d South Rovers 20
Dennington 41 d Russells Creek 23
Panmure 44 d Allansford 13
Nirranda 42 d Timboon Demons 14
17s
Kolora-Noorat 33 d South Rovers 17
Russells Creek 27 d Dennington 17
Panmure 23 d Allansford 22
Timboon Demons 33 d Nirranda 21
15s
South Rovers 34 d Kolora-Noorat 10
Russells Creek 16 d Dennington 11
Allansford 26 d Panmure 9
Timboon Demons 14 d Nirranda 6
13s
South Rovers 10 d Kolora-Noorat 9
Dennington 36 d Russells Creek 2
Panmure 20 d Allansford 17
Timboon Demons 19 d Nirranda 2
*Old Collegians and Merrivale played its round two matches last week
