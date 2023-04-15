The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Around the grounds: WDFNL round two scores

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 15 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat captain Joel Moloney looks for an option against South Rovers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat captain Joel Moloney looks for an option against South Rovers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

FOOTBALL

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.