In the remaining three matches, Russells Creek were at its brilliant best with a 96-point thrashing of Dennington, 17.14 (116) to 2.8 (20), Kolora-Noorat got on the board at home against South Rovers, 11.14 (80) to 3.7 (25), while recruit Isaac Stephens (four goals) starred for Nirranda in its 17.12 (114) to 0.4 (4) win against Timboon Demons.