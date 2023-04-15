The Standard
Allansford stun Panmure to win by 12 points in rain-soaked WDFNL clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 15 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 9:00pm
Allansfords Bradley Williams is delighted after kicking a vital goal against Panmure on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Allansford mentor Tim Nowell has described his side's emotional and thrilling upset win against Panmure on Saturday as like "kittens turning into cats".

