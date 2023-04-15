Allansford mentor Tim Nowell has described his side's emotional and thrilling upset win against Panmure on Saturday as like "kittens turning into cats".
The Cats faced one of the toughest assignments in Warrnambool and District league football - the grand finalists on their home deck in horrid conditions - but rose to the occasion to announce themselves as a genuine finals contender in season 2023, 12.14 (86) to 12.12 (74).
"I'm feeling pretty emotional to be honest," Nowell told The Standard on Saturday night. "It was a genuinely cracking win, the boys, the way they played was incredible.
"We went from kittens to cats in a way today. I'm super proud of them. Their willingness to win the football against those bigger bodies, their hardness, their endeavour, it was amazing.
"Our handball receives, our tackling pressure, I couldn't be prouder.
"We maybe had a few lapses, less than against Old Collegians but over the last few weeks we've really improved that. A great step forward for us."
Nowell said he knew Chris Bant's group would never stop coming at them after leading at every change but trusted the group to hold their own.
"They're a very, very good side and we knew they wouldn't stop coming," he said. "Some of our young lads stood up with crucial marks in the wet conditions when they needed to.
"What we've been working on showed and against a premiership contender side.
"But we'll enjoy it and move on and keep a lid on it. It's a long year and we'll need to back it up again next week."
He said belief was at the core of the win which would drive standards further moving forward.
"Every time we got challenged we just lifted," he said.
"Last year we'd drop our heads at times but their response to the pressure was sensational.
"From front to back, everyone just did their job."
Nowell said Cooper Day's game was pivotal to the result, midfielder Aaron Smith's first game in a few years was impressive.
"He (Day) was our best on, some of the pack marks he took in the wet when the game was on the line were sensational," he said.
Bradley Edge, Bradley Bull (three goals) and Zach Jamieson were also dynamic for the Cats, according to the coach who reiterated it was an all-round team effort.
For the Bulldogs, who now have a 1-1 record ahead of a blockbuster Merrivale clash, experienced campaigner Matt Colbert was in the best while Louis Kew, Zeke Reeves and Sam Moloney never stopped trying.
In the remaining three matches, Russells Creek were at its brilliant best with a 96-point thrashing of Dennington, 17.14 (116) to 2.8 (20), Kolora-Noorat got on the board at home against South Rovers, 11.14 (80) to 3.7 (25), while recruit Isaac Stephens (four goals) starred for Nirranda in its 17.12 (114) to 0.4 (4) win against Timboon Demons.
Merrivale and Old Collegians played its match last week to kick off the round, with the Tigers winning by 183 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.