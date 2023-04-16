The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL netball wrap: Panmure secures first win of season, Dennington relish conditions to defeat Russells Creek

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 16 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat's Isabelle Kenna looks to handle the slippery conditions against South Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat's Isabelle Kenna looks to handle the slippery conditions against South Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Panmure mentor Rebecca Mitchell has heaped praise on the group's youth and overall depth after an 18-goal win against Allansford in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.