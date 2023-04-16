Panmure mentor Rebecca Mitchell has heaped praise on the group's youth and overall depth after an 18-goal win against Allansford in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday.
The Bulldogs - missing key cogs Millie Mahony and Lisa Pender - 'dug deep' to secure the gritty 55-37 win on their home court, their first of the season, played in near-on torrential rain and water-logged conditions.
"They were very tough, slippery conditions that's for sure but it came down to just backing each other up in the conditions," she told The Standard.
"It was a really, really good team effort I think.
"I think the girls are sitting in a really good spot and we're starting to really get used to each other. It was good for them to get a win."
Mitchell said the loss of Mahony and Pender, who will both be available for next week's blockbuster against Merrivale, provided a perfect opportunity to reward some youngsters and players pushing for selection.
"We managed to get a few of the younger girls on for a run too in the last quarter which was good. With Millie and Lisa out, and those two being so important for us, the girls just stood up which was pleasing," she said.
"Jess Jones and Kirsty Purcell came in to the side and stepped up with great game. It's great to see us adapting to having a few new girls around.
"The under 17 girls, Chelsea (McCosh) and Arliah (Stuart) got a chance and it will be great for their confidence going forward. They went up against Beck Hunt who in my eyes is a league best so they did really, really well."
Dennington, meanwhile, secured its first points of the season with a 41-37 win against Russells Creek at Mack Oval.
Momentum swung rapidly throughout the afternoon but the Dogs had the answers in pivotal moments, impressing mentor Sue Fleming.
"I think we handled it well, Zoe (Fleming) is out with an ankle at the moment and I was a bit worried about rebounding the ball both ends," she said.
"But we did adjust well and played quite short which made the game pretty fast and it seemed to move along well."
Fleming said Katelyn Grant played a dynamic match across the court and was a "clear standout".
"She played at both ends and was just so dominant all day," she said.
The Dogs mentor said she was pleased with how the 1-1 group had started the season.
"The important thing for us is we've kept the core group together and we were thereabouts for the most part last season, it was more just the immaturity in a way of a younger team," she said.
"This year, they're really determined with the addition of Lena (Wright) and Ebony Lilly in the mix, they're really maturing each week."
In the remaining match on Saturday, Kolora-Noorat's promising start to life under playing-coach Laura Bourke continued, with the Power knocking off South Rovers to win their first game of the season, 48-32.
The Power, who showed promising signs against Merrivale in round one, were on top throughout the rain-impacted clash against the Lions, with Anna Bourke dynamic in attack with 36 goals.
Old Collegians and Merrivale started the round back on Good Friday, with the Tigers winning convincingly 67-29 against a youthful Warriors outfit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.