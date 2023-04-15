The Standard
By Andrew Thomson
April 15 2023 - 3:02pm
Woman charged with trafficking ice remanded in custody after home raid
A 33-year-old Warrnambool woman caught with a small amount of methamphetamine during a raid has been remanded in custody after breaching her bail on a charge of trafficking ice.

