Woman charged with trafficking ice remanded in custody after home raid

A 33-year-old Warrnambool woman caught with a small amount of methamphetamine during a raid has been remanded in custody after breaching her bail on a charge of trafficking ice.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said investigators assisted Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers to execute two search warrants at Lachlan Street addresses in west Warrnambool on Friday afternoon.
The 33-year-old woman was searched, ice found on her, she was arrested, interviewed and charged with possessing a drug of dependence.
She was already on bail charged with trafficking methamphetamine, which made her application for bail problematic in front of a bail justice about 7pm Friday.
She was remanded in custody over the weekend and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for another bail/remand hearing on Monday.
The search of another Lachlan Street home located a homemade handgun and a stolen mountain bike.
The homemade handgun was small, only about 18.5cms long.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at his home.
He has an extensive criminal record, including weapons offences that have previously attracted jail terms.
The man was somewhat surprisingly granted bail by a bail justice on Friday night after being charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a handgun.
Anyone with information about weapons or drugs is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.