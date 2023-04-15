Hampden league round two - live coverage

The Hampden league returns following the Easter break on Saturday, April 15, with some compelling viewing in-store.
At Reid Oval, Warrnambool will aim to build on its commanding round one win when it faces Port Fairy.
The match marks the first time Blues goal-kicking legend and new Seagull Jason Rowan comes up against his old team which is sure to add some extra feeling.
The Blues will like their chances however Port Fairy already looks much improved from its win-less 2022 campaign.
In the open grade netball Cobden and Hamilton looks to be an intriguing contest.
After one round Cobden and South Warrnambool look to be premiership front-runners although Hamilton were mighty impressive when they downed heavyweights North Warrnambool Eagles in round one.
In the remaining matches Camperdown hosts South Warrnambool, Koroit and Portland do battle at Victoria Park and Terang-Mortlake play North Warrnambool at the Bloods' home.
The Standard journalist Matt Hughes will be at Reid Oval updating you on the A grade netball and senior football.
FOLLOW BELOW FOR UPDATES:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
