The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden League round two live blog coverage

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 15 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league round two - live coverage
Hampden league round two - live coverage

The Hampden league returns following the Easter break on Saturday, April 15, with some compelling viewing in-store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.