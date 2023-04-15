There are five auctions in Warrnambool on Saturday - others at 11am for 12 Craig Street (price range $630,000 to $680,000), 11.30am for 27 Koroit Street ($570,000 to $625,000) and two at 12.30pm - 60 Gateway Road ($440,000 to $480,000) and 27 Stanley Street ($550,000 to $600,000).