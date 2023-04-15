The Standard
Five property auctions are being held in Warrnambool on Saturday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 15 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:29am
About 60 people attended the Saturday morning auction of No. 4 Howard Street. The home sold for $765,000.
Persistent rain failed to dampen the spirits of a surprise late bidder who bought No. 4 Howard Street in Warrnambool for $765,000 on Saturday morning.

