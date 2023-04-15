Persistent rain failed to dampen the spirits of a surprise late bidder who bought No. 4 Howard Street in Warrnambool for $765,000 on Saturday morning.
Bidding at the 10.30am auction run by Ray White agent Fergus Torpy kicked off at a moderate $550,000 for the historic four bedroom home.
Five bidders then gradually lifted the offer to $735,000 before Mr Torpy sought further instructions from the vendors.
That was just below the listed price range of $740,000 to $800,000.
A private $10,000 bid lifted the offer to $745,000 and the property was declared by Mr Torpy to be on the market.
As the home was in the process of being knocked down there was a surprise $20,000 bid from a local buyer which lifted the offer to the eventual sale price of $765,000.
About 60 people attended the auction.
The property was listed as a near original Victorian Architecture home in the heart of Warrnambool.
"With much of the original footprint of the house very much intact this stunning period home offers the opportunity to combine historical architecture with modern contemporary," advertising stated.
"Stepping through the front door, you are greeted with a stunning wide feature hallway with high-set ceiling, high skirting boards and original hardwood floors.
"The house provides a great foundation to renovate, restore and combine modern concepts.
"Situated on approximately 770sqm this property is located close to schools, Botanic Gardens, Albert Park and convenient walking distance to the CBD. There are few offerings in Warrnambool with such an historic canvas to work with."
There are five auctions in Warrnambool on Saturday - others at 11am for 12 Craig Street (price range $630,000 to $680,000), 11.30am for 27 Koroit Street ($570,000 to $625,000) and two at 12.30pm - 60 Gateway Road ($440,000 to $480,000) and 27 Stanley Street ($550,000 to $600,000).
More to come.
