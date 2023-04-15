The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL live coverage: Round two

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDFNL live coverage: Round two
WDFNL live coverage: Round two

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of round two in the Warrnambool and District league, with four matches to be played after Old Collegians and Merrivale kicked off the round last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.