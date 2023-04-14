Take seven steps to more financial freedom and stability

The Standard

Becoming mortgage-free faster is not an easy task, but with careful planning, it can be achievable. Pictures Shutterstock
There is no better feeling than paying off debt, whether it is credit card debt or a mortgage.

When you've paid off a dollar of debt, that's a dollar you no longer owe nor have to pay interest on.

"Paying off your mortgage faster can offer numerous financial benefits that can positively impact your long-term financial goals," Louisa Sanghera, director and principal broker for Zippy Financial, said.

"You can save a significant amount of money in interest payments.

"Additionally, paying off your mortgage faster can give you greater financial freedom and stability. When you have a mortgage, a significant portion of your monthly income goes towards your mortgage repayment. By paying off your mortgage faster, you can free up this monthly cash flow to use towards other financial goals such as investing, saving for retirement, or paying off other debts," Sanghera said.

It's important to weigh the benefits of paying off your mortgage early against other financial goals you may have.
Sanghera's top tips

  1. Increase your mortgage payments. Making extra payments towards your mortgage can help you pay off your loan faster. You can do this by increasing your regular mortgage payments, making lump-sum payments, or setting up a fortnightly or weekly repayment schedule.
  2. Refinance your mortgage. Refinancing your mortgage could help you to secure a lower interest rate, which could reduce your monthly repayments and help you pay off your mortgage faster. However, you should be aware of any fees associated with refinancing and consider the impact of a longer loan term.
  3. Use an offset account. An offset account is a savings account that is linked to your mortgage. The balance in this account is used to reduce the amount of interest charged on your mortgage. By keeping more money in your offset account, you can reduce the amount of interest charged and pay off your mortgage faster.
  4. Make extra lump sum payments. If you come into some extra money, such as a tax refund or bonus, you can use this to make an extra lump sum payment on your mortgage. This can help you pay off your loan faster and reduce the amount of interest charged over the life of your loan.
  5. Switch to a shorter loan term. If you can afford to make higher repayments, consider switching to a shorter loan term. This could help you to pay off your mortgage faster and save on interest charges.
  6. Make sure your mortgage allows for additional repayments. Some mortgages come with restrictions on how much you can repay each year.
  7. Before you start making extra repayments, check your mortgage terms and conditions to ensure that you won't be penalised for paying off your loan faster.

Drawbacks

Sanghera said it's important to consider the potential drawbacks as well. These may include prepayment penalties.

  • Prepayment penalties. Some mortgage lenders impose prepayment penalties if you pay off your loan early or make extra payments. These penalties can be a percentage of the remaining balance or a set amount and can be significant.
  • Opportunity cost. If you use extra funds to pay down your mortgage faster, you may be missing out on other investment opportunities that could potentially earn you a higher return.
  • Cash flow. If you're putting extra money towards your mortgage, you may be reducing your cash flow, which could limit your ability to cover unexpected expenses or invest in other areas.
RateCity research director Sally Tindall (pictured) says preparedness is the key to seeking a better home loan interest rate. Pictures supplied/Shutterstock
A tale of two cities has been playing out across the nation in an effort to get inflation back under control seeing some households dip into their savings instead of making cutbacks while others are scraping together every spare dollar they have.

According to RateCity's research director Sally Tindall, the harsh reality is that some families will need to call their bank and other providers to ask for hardship assistance, but for others, relief in the form of an interest rate cut might get them through.

"If you've had your home loan for more than a year, chances are you're on a higher interest rate than someone who has recently refinanced.

"That's because while banks are busy hiking variable rates ... many of them have been cutting new customer rates to keep business rolling in the door."

A hefty $18.62 billion home loans were refinanced in January, and Ms Tindall said it's a huge pot of money that banks all want a slice of, particularly if it means pinching a customer from a competitor.

"But perhaps more importantly, the last thing they want is to find themselves on the other side of that equation," she said.

Lance Goodman, CEO of Compare Club, said that when comparing the latest new customer deals with 'the big four' banks, there is a cost to Australian households who don't shop around.

"Our brokers are also finding that, for existing mortgage holders, lenders will rarely match the best rate that they're advertising to new customers unless the homeowner says they're switching banks.

"It means that mortgage holders have to often go through long negotiations just to be treated the same as a new customer."

Mr Goodman said lenders were falling over themselves to entice new customers, and some of the offers in the market were really attractive.

"By exploring your options and comparing deals, you may be able to find a home loan that not only offers a better interest rate but also comes with added benefits like cashback," he said.

A guide to haggling

Ms Tindall's advice is to do your research, as the more you know about your options, the more likely your bank will take you seriously.

  • Check what rate you're paying
  • Check what your bank is offering new customers
  • See what other lenders are offering
  • Call your bank and haggle

"Tell your bank how much higher your rate is compared to what's on offer to new customers and that you want this lower rate (feel free to be bolshy and ask for even less)," Tindall said.

"Be sure to name-drop a couple of competitors; if they hear you're talking to a rival bank, they might be more inclined to take notice.

"If they don't budge, ask to speak to the retention team - they're the ones with the license to hand out bigger discounts."

Know when to walk away

The sharpest rates are typically reserved for new customers, so if you want the biggest discount, you might have to make the switch.

If you are thinking of changing lenders, quickly check how much equity you have in your loan; as Ms Tindall said, this is often crucial in understanding your options.

"If you own less than 20 per cent of your home at today's values, you might find you're in mortgage prison, unable to refinance.

"That's because most banks will charge you lenders mortgage insurance, which is likely to eat into any savings you might pocket, particularly in the short term," she said.

However, owning up near 40 per cent of your home can put you in a good position regarding rates. "Use it to your advantage and take your home loan shopping."

