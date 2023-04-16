The Standard
Koroit Irish Festival boosts the region financially as influx of people visit the south-west

Lillian Altman
Updated April 16 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:15pm
The Koroit Irish Festival injected an increase in spending of $1.53 million, in 2022, compared to a normal weekend in the Moyne town. A Moyne Shire Council report said the spend was up 27 per cent from the previous year.
The influx of people to the Koroit Irish Festival has wider ongoing economic benefits than just the Moyne town, the event's president says.

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

