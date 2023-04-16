The influx of people to the Koroit Irish Festival has wider ongoing economic benefits than just the Moyne town, the event's president says.
Koroit Irish Festival president Adele MacDonald made the comments in response to the 2022 festival bringing an increase in spending of $1.53 million compared to a normal weekend in the town.
A Moyne Shire Council report said the spend was up 27 per cent from the previous year.
Across the festival weekend, the population of the town doubles to 4000 people.
"People come and stay in Warrnambool and Port Fairy and many people are coming not just for the festival," Ms MacDonald said.
"Some people stay longer to see what a beautiful region we're in.
"The Koroit Irish Festival is a great opportunity for the local schools, sporting clubs and all of the shops to benefit financially."
She said service clubs also assisted with the festival.
Ms MacDonald said the influx of people for the town's biggest event of the year had ongoing effects.
"People come and see our town and if they're not there long enough some people come back later in the year," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
One area benefiting from the increase is accommodation services.
Accommodation at the council-owned Koroit-Tower Hill Caravan Park booked out well in advance ahead of this year's festival, which runs from April 28-30.
At Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel licensee Peter Archbold said the accommodation booked out six months ago.
Mr Archbold and his wife Janet came out of retirement to run the pub since December 1, 2022.
"(I've) been here (to the festival) as a patron and seen what goes on," Mr Archbold said.
"On our calendar it's the busiest time of year."
He said dining at a table at the venue was also booked out.
"People can still walk in for the music at the marquee but the meals are all booked out," Mr Archbold said.
He said people could still order take away food.
At the town's other licensed venue, Noodledoof Brewing Co., co-owner Sam Rudolph said patronage increased about three-fold throughout the weekend.
"It's great. Obviously there's a lot more people in town and we're just sort of trying to get on board with the Irish festival," Mr Rudolph said.
"We open on the Thursday night and haven't been opening Friday or Saturday night the past month so obviously we'll open (on) those (days)."
The venue will host an Irish-themed book club on the Thursday, followed by Irish trivia and live music on Friday afternoon, and a stout competition and live music on the Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.