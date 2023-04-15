A south-west resident has been overwhelmed by the community's response to introducing a chatty cafe in Warrnambool, with plans for the new initiative already under way.
The Chatty Cafe volunteer facilitator Renee Killen put a callout on social media for expressions of interest for a Warrnambool event during the week and couldn't believe the interest.
The informal regular meetings help people stay connected, reduce social isolation and improve mental health. Its focus is to bring people from all walks of life together in comfortable safe social venues to have a chat.
Ms Killen is in the process of securing a venue and hopes the weekly program will be up and running within the next month.
She said there were similar initiatives overseas and across Australia, including one held at Port Fairy Community House.
Ms Killen said there were community members who were isolated or struggling across a range of ages.
"I work in mental health in suicide prevention and see it every day," she said. "I like the idea of the chatty cafe because people just want to be listened to. They really just want someone to talk to and hear their story," she said.
"This gives people the opportunity. It's for anyone to meet new people and make new connections and new friendships."
She said it was needed even more so post-COVID-19. "Some people are stuck I think, and they don't know what's available they don't know where to go," she said. "They do what they need to do to get by and it's a bit hard to push yourself when you're in a stuck mindset."
Ms Killen said as adults it can be hard to meet new people. "It's for anyone and everyone," she said. "It's for all the diverse communities we have in Warrnambool. I want to open the door for anyone and that's what The Chatty Cafe initiative is, is an open door."
It will be held each Thursday. More details to be listed at chattycafeaustralia.org.au once confirmed.
