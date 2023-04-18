Desperately needed cash for the region's dangerous and dilapidated roads is the top priority ahead of the May state budget.
Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Joan Kelson said south-west roads were long overdue for upgrades.
"They're really bad around here, we've had a few trips up to Melbourne in the past few weeks and it's shocking," she said.
"You just bounce from one hole to the next, there's a section near Weerite past Camperdown where it bounces cars across the road."
Mrs Kelson said the roads posed a serious safety concern and were in urgent need of repairs.
"I know a lot of factors come into play with car accidents but the roads can't be helping," she said.
Mrs Kelson said it was unlikely the region would be prioritised in the state budget as it was a Liberal seat under a Labor government.
"When it's a seat they don't hold, we probably won't see much funding," she said.
"But I guess you've got to be in there pushing, haven't you?"
More funding for the Warrnambool City Council is another focus for the ratepayers association.
"It'd be good to get some money for a new aquatic centre and the Brierley Reserve," Mrs Kelson said.
"Funding from the government would be great, just to see some things come this way.
"Rate rises are going to be the next big one, because between mortgage stress, the cost of living, and gas and electricity going up, a lot of people are doing it really tough."
