Council's accommodation fee sparks anger

Neck deep in the self-generated Warrnambool Art Gallery saga, the city council has again blundered into troubled waters with its short-stay accommodation fee.
The $400 fee has been sent to 196 property owners and was due to be paid on Friday.
But, there's some ratepayers who only rent their properties out for short periods over the May Racing Carnival or Christmas who say they aren't going put their hands in their pockets and pay up.
They are risking a fine of about $550.
But just how fair is the short stay accommodation fee?
Many of those who have received the bills are just pretty ordinary ratepayers trying to off-set their mortgages.
They may rent out their home for a week or two over Christmas while they camp at the council-owned caravan park.
Are these the ratepayers the council should be targeting when considering balancing the ledger with traditional accommodations providers.
Originally the council meeting on February 6 was told the accommodation fee would generate about $20,000 for the city council coffers.
That ballooned to 196 being levied when it came time to send out the bills, to the surprise of the city councillors.
Other municipalities around Victoria have imposed similar fees, but with one crucial difference - there's a benchmark of at least 60 days of rental required for the fee to kick in.
The Warrnambool City Council money grab - and it can't be seen as anything else - offers no additional services.
There are plenty of smaller operators quietly saying they will not pay.
So, what happens now?
How much of a potential $80,000 windfall from the fee is the council going to spend prosecuting those who don't pay to impose a $554 fine.
Only one councillor voted against the fee being imposed, while two others excused themselves in what finished up as a 4-1 vote in February.
It's interesting to note that nearby Moyne Shire Council has decided against imposing a similar fee, even with tourism Mecca Port Fairy having hundreds of short-stay accommodation properties.
And exactly where does the council draw the line?
At the very least the smallest fish in the short-stay accommodation pool deserve for the council to further consider the 60-day minimum.
In other news this week, upgrades to the region's crumbling roads are the top priority in the upcoming state budget for south-west councillors.
Although this year's budget is likely to focus on election commitments, councils hope their funding targets will be met.
A man who sexually assaulted an undercover police officer at a Warrnambool pub last year has been fined $4000.
Dozens of Woolsthorpe residents say they're "frightened" by a $190 million proposal to construct 13 "Rialto Tower-sized" wind turbines four kilometres from the township.
Jimmy the dog (pictured above) has found a permanent home with a Warrnambool couple after being in the care of the RSPCA for more than a year.
Jimmy spent time at the Wangaratta, Burwood and Warrnambool shelters before being adopted this week.
Anna Patterson and Dean Nagel adopted the Great Dane Bull Arab-cross on Wednesday.
A holidaymaker says a Warrnambool caravan park needs more CCTV cameras after several of his bicycles were stolen.
Richard Pascoe, from Melbourne, said three bicycles the family and friends had with them at Surfside Caravan Park were taken on Thursday, April 6.
It's less than three weeks out from Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival and plans are in full swing, with organisers hoping to top last year's attendance figures.
Warrnambool Racing Club interim CEO Carl Hufer said excitement around the club was building and the team was busy preparing for the popular three-day carnival.
The money raised at this weekend's Rotary Club of Warrnambool second-hand book sale will go towards a community project supporting people in the final years of their life.
Three men aged in their 20s have been filmed illegally cutting down trees for firewood in a forest near Casterton.
Nirranda's Hannah Rippon credits strong friendships for her longstanding playing career. The midcourter played her 200th club game for the Blues on Saturday.
A perfect storm of factors has driven up the cost of rentals in Warrnambool - in some cases by up to $150 a week.
Warrnambool City Council has confirmed a World War I-era gun from Cannon Hill has been left outside at one of its storage facilities awaiting repairs, which are now on hold.
The council removed two damaged howitzer cannons from the lookout in 2020, but only one was repaired and returned the following year.
It comes as Warrnambool war buff Chris Loft, and a petition launched by another community member opposing Cannon Hill as an alternative location for a proposed upgrade to the city's gallery, called for the return of the cannon.
