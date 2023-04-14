The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-trained Outlaws Revenge to run in $250,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint at Sandown on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman is confident Outlaws Revenge can have a good run. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman is confident Outlaws Revenge can have a good run. Picture by Anthony Brady

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman finds it difficult to get a gauge on how Outlaws Revenge will run in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint at Sandown Racecourse on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.