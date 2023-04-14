POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman finds it difficult to get a gauge on how Outlaws Revenge will run in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint at Sandown Racecourse on Saturday.
Outlaws Revenge, who was formerly trained by Adelaide trainer Ryan Balfour, makes his debut for Bowman in the 1200-metre contest.
"It'll be interesting to see how Outlaws Revenge runs," Bowman told The Standard.
"It's hard for me to get a good gauge on Outlaws Revenge.
"He's got good Adelaide form and came to us in great condition from Ryan.
"Outlaws Revenge has only been with us a couple of weeks.
"He's had a jump-out over 1000 metres and went well. His owners send him over to Victoria to run for the good prizemoney which is on offer here compared to racing in South Australia."
Outlaws Revenge, who has won seven of his 24 starts, will be ridden by Warrnambool-born jockey Daniel Moor.
The five-year-old is a $5 chance with bookmakers.
Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond and Matthew Williams will also have runners at the Sandown meeting.
Raymond saddles up Geraldine's Jewel, Heart of Pussiance and Rolls while Williams accepted with Intellective.
Meanwhile, Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has runners across four metropolitan tracks namely Sandown, Randwick, Morphettville plus Ascot in Perth on Saturday.
Maher, the 2022 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer who trains in partnership with David Eustace, accepted with talented mare Bella Nipotina in the $4 million Quokka over 1200 metres at Ascot.
Bella Nipotina, who will be ridden by Ben Melham, is second favourite at odds of $4.50 for the sprint race.
