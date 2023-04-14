Allansford coach Tim Nowell says if his emerging group wants to be a genuine finals contender in the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season it must challenge Panmure on its home deck on Saturday.
Fresh from a 51-point round one win against Old Collegians, the Cats mentor said his group was "up and about" and primed for the challenge.
The Cats lost both of their games against Chris Bant's grand final team by 58 and 31 points respectively in 2022, with the competitive performances an indicator they weren't far off.
"I went back and had a look at last year when we played them. They're a good side and the side to beat in my opinion," he told The Standard.
"There was just little things that let us down in those games so this week on the training track we've been up and about.
"We're under no illusions, we know it's a big challenge. It's going to take four quarters of solid football.
"If we want to play finals this year and beyond we have to take it up to teams like Panmure and Nirranda and so forth."
The Cats have remained steady with just a couple of changes from the round one side with both Tom Knowles and Mitch Gristede to play their first games of the season.
Nowell said his young group had the perfect opportunity to make a statement against the Bulldogs who will be missing playing coach Chris Bant and Tom Sinnott from their round one win against reigning premiers Nirranda.
He added he was excited to see how some of his young talent would handle one of the toughest assignments in Warrnambool and District league football.
"I said to some of the younger guys on Tuesday night, take this opportunity with both hands and take it right up to them," he said.
"The conditions at this stage aren't looking too good weather wise, a fair bit of rain is predicted so people will say we're too young and haven't got the bodies but I'm not worried about that at all.
"It'll be the perfect test of where we're at as a team I reckon. I can't wait for the challenge."
