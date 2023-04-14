The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-trained Feuermond and Mystery Shot to run in Sunday's $70,000 Terang Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated April 14 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith hopes history will repeat itself on Sunday at the Terang Cup. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith hopes history will repeat itself on Sunday at the Terang Cup. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is chasing his second Terang Cup victory in four years on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.