TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is chasing his second Terang Cup victory in four years on Sunday afternoon.
The Terang Cup looks an ideal race for Feuermond and Mystery Shot.- Lindsey Smith
Smith saddles up Feuermond and Mystery Island in the $70,000 feature over 2150 metres.
The astute trainer won the Terang Cup with Too Close The Sun in 2020 before the galloper went on to win the Warrnambool Cup.
He hopes one of his runners may repeat that feat.
"The Terang Cup looks an ideal race for Feuermond and Mystery Shot," Smith told The Standard.
"We'll run them both in the Terang Cup and if they perform well there's every chance we'll head to the Warrnambool Cup with them.
"I think they would both be good light-weight hopes in a Warrnambool Cup but we wouldn't want to get a real heavy track as I don't think they handle really heavy ground.
"I started thinking of a Terang Cup start for Feuermond after he won a restricted race at Terang in March.
"Feuermond hit the line strongly winning over 1600 metres and I went home saying to myself he's an ideal Terang Cup runner.
"His next start at Geelong was full of merit when he ran fourth in restricted company."
Smith is pleased with the two runs by Mystery Shot in this campaign.
"Mystery Shot is looking for the 2150 metres of the Terang Cup following his last run at Sandown," he said.
"I think Mystery Shot is an underrated galloper and with a bit of luck he should be competitive on Sunday."
Mystery Shot, who will be ridden by Daniel Moor, is a $10 chance in early betting markets.
Beau Mertens, meanwhile, has the ride on the $11 hope Feuermond.
The Terang Cup is listed to start at 4.30pm.
