Dozens of Woolsthorpe residents say they're "frightened" by a $190 million proposal to construct 13 "Rialto Tower-sized" wind turbines four kilometres from the township.
About 20 residents gathered at the town's war memorial on Friday to outline their concerns to Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora.
Woolsthorpe Windfarm Too High Too Close Action Group president Bruce Keen said he wanted Ms Ermacora to pass the community's concerns onto the planning minister.
"We're frightened, it's a massive change," he said.
"It'll be 13 Rialto-sized towers. We're frightened of the value decrease it may cause to our properties, we're concerned about the height increase and the visual aspect on our landscape.
"We're trying to let as many people know about it as possible - we want Ms Ermacora to go and put a stop to it. I'd like her to go back to the minister and speak to them and put our point across."
In 2008 a permit was granted for 20 turbines, each standing at 135 metres. In 2017 the Spanish-owned developer Enerfin-Ironstone increased the turbine's height to 168 metres and later again to 230 metres.
The increased power of the larger turbines would allow a reduction of the total number to 13, but Mr Keen said he was fearful at the notion of a large turbine at his doorstep.
"Why not have it further away so as few people as possible are upset about it?," he asked.
"Why do they have to be so close to the town? Move them away from townships and put the transmission lines underground.
"I'm 2.7 kilometres from turbine number seven. We just feel that's too close - 230-metre towers are going to be put beside the town.
"They've offered to plant trees at the back of my property to screen the turbines out. I don't want trees at the back of my house, I want to look out into the paddocks. This is my place, not theirs."
Ms Ermacora said while she could not comment on the project itself, she felt she had a firm grasp of the community's concern.
"I was there to hear the views of the local community on an issue that's important to them and important to our broader community," she said.
"I'm pleased I was able to do that, I'm feeling very appreciative of the time provided for me by the Woolsthorpe township and farming community.
"They were very generous to show me where the turbines and power lines are proposed to go and I now have an understanding of how the proposal will impact the town and nearby farming businesses."
