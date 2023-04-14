Partner of murder victim banned from Kirkstall for 12 months

The partner of a Kirkstall murder victim has been banned from the township for 12 months after pleading guilty to a verbal assault that left her victim unable to sleep at night.
Tracey Leske, 53, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to charges, including wilful damage and assault.
A charge of aggravated burglary was withdrawn.
She was placed on a 12-month adjourned undertaking with conditions she be of good behaviour and not enter the township of Kirkstall until April 1, 2024.
Leske faced the same court in November last year where more than a dozen Kirkstall residents had signed statements urging a magistrate to keep her out of their tight-knit community.
The woman was the partner of murdered crime figure Kevin Knowles, a well known criminal identity in the Warrnambool district, who was shot and killed, along with sidekick Benny Ray, on the morning of July 22, 2022.
The shooter, Travis Cashmore, then returned to his Kirkstall home and took his own life with the same shotgun.
Leske was later charged with the offences she pleaded guilty to on Friday.
She applied to the Warrnambool court on November 30 to vary her bail and return to the Kirkstall address where she lived with Mr Knowles.
That hearing was told that 14 Kirkstall resident signed documents opposing Ms Leske returning to live in the town.
The offending related to an incident last year when Leske attended a Kirsktall property where the female victim and her husband were home.
She kicked and banged on the front window, causing it to crack at the base.
There was a verbal disagreement and the victim told Leske to go away.
The victim then told her husband to call the police before making her way to the adjoining garage.
Leske hurled more abuse at the victim before lunging at her.
The victim's husband took hold of the offender's shoulders and walked her backwards out of the garage.
In an impact statement the victim said she was unable to sleep after the attack.
Last year Koroit police Leading Senior Constable Ian McNiven said police strongly opposed Ms Leske's application to return to Kirkstall due to the level of disruption she had caused in the community.
He said she was resentful following the death of her partner and was verbally abusive to residents, who believed she'd continue her high-end harassment if allowed to return.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.