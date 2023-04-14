The Standard
Partner of murder victim banned from Kirkstall for 12 months

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
April 14 2023
The property at Atkinson Street in Kirkstall where Kevin Knowles lived, sometimes with girlfriend Tracey Leske.
The partner of a Kirkstall murder victim has been banned from the township for 12 months after pleading guilty to a verbal assault that left her victim unable to sleep at night.

