One of the most anticipated early season match-ups of the Hampden league arrives on Saturday, when star full-forward Jason Rowan lines up against his old side.
Rowan, a three-time Warrnambool premiership player, departed the Blues for rival Hampden league club Port Fairy in January. He will join Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell, also a former premiership Blue, in returning to Reid Oval for the round two fixture.
The Seagulls make two changes to their round one side, with Tobe Adamson and Mitchell Ryan making way for Andrew McMeel and Dylan Gunning. McMeel lines up for his first game since July 2022, while Gunning makes his first appearance for Port Fairy since 2019.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe, speaking to the fixture after his team's round one victory earlier this month, said winning possession out of the midfield would be important in limiting Rowan's influence up forward for the Seagulls.
"I feel like our defensive back six or seven were really strong (in round one)," O'Keefe said. "Between our backs and our midfield group, hopefully we can try and win the contest and keep it away from their forward line and limit Jason's impact."
McCorkell said he looked forward to returning to Reid Oval for the clash.
"I had plenty of good times there as has Rowey," McCorkell said earlier this month. "Obviously Warrnambool are a very good team, they've got lots of talent on their team.
"We like the underdog tag and we hope we can certainly take it up to them."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
