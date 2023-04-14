The Standard
Archie Stevens returns for South Warrnambool ahead of Camperdown fixture

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 14 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:45pm
Archie Stevens lines up for South Warrnambool on Saturday after three rounds in the VFL. File picture
Camperdown is looking forward to the challenge of going up against a Hampden league favourite bolstered by the return a VFL-listed player.

