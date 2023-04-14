Camperdown is looking forward to the challenge of going up against a Hampden league favourite bolstered by the return a VFL-listed player.
The Magpies welcome South Warrnambool to Leura Oval on Saturday, with the Roosters, who are undefeated after two games, adding Carlton VFL talent Archie Stevens into its line-up alongside defender Xavier Mitchem.
Stevens played for Blues in its opening three VFL rounds but is available for South Warrnambool on Saturday, while Mitchem comes up from the reserves for his third senior appearance. Forward Jack Dye (knee) and defender Trent Williamson (concussion protocol) will miss the clash.
Camperdown is aiming to rebound from its one-goal round one loss to Terang Mortlake.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn believed South Warrnambool was the competition's early benchmark.
"Moreso you really want to see where you're at against the best," Swayn said of the fixture. "They've got really good depth, they haven't got any weak links anywhere and they showed that in the first two weeks. But we love playing at home, we love playing on our big ground so hopefully we can take it right up to them."
James O'Neil plays his first game of the season for Camperdown, with the youngster offering flexibility for Swayn.
"He's got the ability where we can throw him around into a lot of spots," the coach said. "So we probably won't pigeon hole him straight away."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.