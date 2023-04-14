Man sexually assaults undercover police officer at city pub

A NSW man who sexually assaulted an undercover police officer at a Warrnambool pub last year has been fined $4000.
The 35-year-old man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, April, 14, to sexual assault.
The court heard the man attended the city's May Racing Carnival in May 2022 with a group of friends and was drinking heavily during the day before heading into the city and attending the Whalers Hotel.
Shortly before 2am the man began staring at a female before dancing towards her, unbeknown to the fact she was an undercover police officer.
He then slapped her on the right buttock with an open palm before walking back to his friends.
The court heard the victim shoved the accused and said "how dare you touch me".
She then left the hotel and reported the matter.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said the incident still played on her mind almost a year later.
She said she was at the venue to do a job and instead came out with "trauma and a memory I cannot shake".
She said she had previously been sexually assaulted and the man's inappropriate actions had triggered unwanted feelings and thoughts, leading her to take a month of sick leave from work.
The police officer said she now suffered low self-worth, was triggered by men standing too close or working in licensed venues, and had reverted back to general policing duties following the sexual assault.
Noel Kennedy, representing the offender, said his client believed he apologised to the victim on the night of the assault but accepted that wasn't part of the police summary.
He said the man, who is married with a young child, was "extremely sorry" and acknowledged his behaviour was inexcusable.
Mr Kennedy said the man had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, had no criminal history and was heavily intoxicated on the night of the offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man should be thoroughly ashamed of himself and the profound impact he had on the victim.
He said the offending had impacted the victim's life, work and sense of safety and security which "all women and indeed all people should have".
Mr Holzer said he accepted the man was remorseful and that the offending fell to the lower end of seriousness.
He fined the man $4000 without conviction.
The magistrate said if not for the man's guilty plea, he would have considered a jail sentence.
