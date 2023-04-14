Three police officers injured before alleged burglar tasered

A former Warrnambool resident who was arrested after being tasered early Thursday morning has been charged with assaulting and injuring three police officers.
A police spokesman said the 34-year-old man would appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Friday charged with a number of offences, including assaulting emergency workers on duty, burglary, theft and breaching bail.
He was already on criminal charges including burglary and drug matters.
The spokesman said that Colac police were alerted by a security alarm at the Elliminyt Primary School, just south of Colac, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
"Police members attended and arrested a Colac district man, who has since been charged with burglary and theft and released on bail to attend at Colac court on a date to be fixed," he said.
"During a further search of the school premises it's alleged that a 34-year-old Colac man charged at police officers.
"Three police members were assaulted and they all suffered injuries.
"A taser was deployed by one of the officers, the man was subdued and then taken into police custody."
The man was later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
It's expected that police will strongly oppose any bail application, claiming the man is an unacceptable risk to police members and the community.
All three police officers sustained injuries. One member sustained a knee injury, another a shoulder complaint and the third an injury to a finger.
It's expected that further medical assessment and treatment will be required before the full extent of the injuries is known, and whether there is any permanent incapacitation.
"The offender has just taken on the police members," the spokesman said.
"He is well known to police and has regularly appeared in court during recent years.
"All three police members required medical attention and were severely shaken by the incident," he said.
