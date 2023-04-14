The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

The 34-year-old former Warrnambool resident will appear in court on Friday charged with assaulting police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three police officers injured before alleged burglar tasered
Three police officers injured before alleged burglar tasered

A former Warrnambool resident who was arrested after being tasered early Thursday morning has been charged with assaulting and injuring three police officers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.