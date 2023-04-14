Terang Mortlake welcome a past player back into its line-up as it prepares for a physical test against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
Johanna Glennen, who returns to the club after a break, will line up in round two after she was unavailable for the season-opener.
"She lives in Geelong so she trains down there," coach Sharni Moloney said of Glennen. "She's a pretty clear wing defence, a defending-midcourter... that's what her role will be on Saturday."
The Bloods, who enjoyed a dominant round one win over Camperdown, understand the Eagles will present a physical challenge.
"We're definitely prepared for a tough game," Moloney said. "Looking at their names, they'll be really competitive... they have heaps of skilful players."
Defender Hollie Castledine impressed in her first outing for the Bloods after crossing from Warrnambool and District league club Timboon.
"She has played a bit of Hampden league but I believe she was a junior," Moloney said. "There was no question whether she was up to it or not, she definitely stepped up to the plate."
With new faces across all grades, the Bloods used the bye to work on court positions, as well as spacial awareness, with Moloney confident chemistry will come with more playing time.
"We watched every grade to figure out what was happening in each one, it was pretty consistent that we needed to work on the basics," she said.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.