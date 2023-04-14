Warrnambool teenager Reggie Mast is ready to showcase his growing confidence as a footballer when he makes his Coates Talent League debut on Sunday.
Mast, 16, is one of three south-west debutantes (and seven overall) for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels ahead of its round four clash against Dandenong Stingrays, with Hamilton's Jack Jennings and Cobden's Ben McGlade also earning call-ups.
"It was pretty exciting news to find out I was playing," Mast told The Standard. "I was hoping to get in (the line-up) soon so I'm looking forward to it. It's good to share the experience with a few others from the Hampden league and other boys from Ballarat."
The bottom-age talent, who is expecting to line up off the half back on Sunday, has enjoyed the step up from the under 16 to under 18 program this year.
"It's definitely really high skilled and lot of good guys, so everyone gets around you," he said. "It's definitely given me confidence to use my own abilities to the best I can."
The Emmanuel College student said coach David Loader had offered him and the other debutantes solid advice ahead of the match, as the Rebels look to maintain their undefeated start to the season against the Stingrays.
"He just told us to take it like any other game... to just go in and put our best foot forward really," he said.
Mast made his senior Hampden league debut for Warrnambool in 2022, going on to feature in 13 games that season including its elimination final. He also lined up in the Blues' round one win against Portland a fortnight ago.
"Seniors has helped a lot, obviously playing against men is harder, more physical and more skilful," Mast said.
Training with Geelong during its AFL pre-season camp in Warrnambool in February was another eye-opener for Mast.
"I was lucky enough to have Dok (Blues senior coach Dan O'Keefe) organise it for me and a couple other boys," Mast said. "It was just unreal getting to train and see what it's like, what they do professionally."
Mast said O'Keefe had been a strong mentor for him since the former VFL coach returned to the club last September.
"He's done heaps for me, and taught me a lot," Mast said. "We've got lots of plans for the future that hopefully we can follow through with."
