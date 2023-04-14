We got spooked early and weren't quite ready to be honest.- Tim Condon
South Rovers mentor Tim Condon has put the onus on his players to be switched on from the opening bounce on Saturday, admitting his group was "spooked" early in its heavy round one loss.
The Lions, fresh from a break, face 2022 preliminary finalists Kolora-Noorat away in the Warrnambool and District league and will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 86-point loss to Russells Creek to start the season.
"We got spooked early and weren't quite ready (for Russells Creek) to be honest, so our biggest focus (this week) has been more on us and getting back to the basics," he told The Standard.
"We know we have to be prepared to play from the start."
Condon said one of the core issues from the round one loss was on their forward line structure, which will be bolstered by the inclusion of spearhead Tim Ryan and recruit Josh Harvey.
Both will play a unique role with Ryan, who kicked 44 goals from nine matches last year, playing deep, while Harvey will play up higher.
"It'll change the way we look because we'll have some bigger targets, I think we were a little small last week," he said.
"Young Miles Picken is an example, he's basically just out of under 18s pretty much and we had to use him as a key player with Tim not playing.
"Tim's a bigger stronger bodied player and Josh is more of a lead-up player so that'll help the other guys up there.
"We couldn't find a mark inside 50 last week and that was our biggest issue so hopefully those two coming in will help that."
The Lions will be missing skipper Jaxen Dalton and recruit Brent Fedley for the clash but both will be back for the round three clash against Old Collegians according to Condon.
As for the Power, Condon said despite Nick Bourke's side missing some key players due to a wedding and coming off a tough opening round loss themselves, it was looming as a unique challenge.
"As a club we know they're pretty solid so we know they'll want to bounce back hard. They've got some seriously good players," he said.
"They're always very difficult to beat over there with the way they play their ground.
"It's a fairly wide ground, a little bit different to most of the ones in town so you can get stuck out wide a bit so we need to be prepared for that."
