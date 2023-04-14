The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South Rovers looking for swift response in WDFNL blockbuster against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers coach Tim Condon watches on during a training session at the club. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Rovers coach Tim Condon watches on during a training session at the club. Picture by Sean McKenna

We got spooked early and weren't quite ready to be honest.

- Tim Condon

South Rovers mentor Tim Condon has put the onus on his players to be switched on from the opening bounce on Saturday, admitting his group was "spooked" early in its heavy round one loss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.