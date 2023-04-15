The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Gift president wins at prestigious Stawell running event

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 16 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool's Richard Wearmouth's preparation for the Stawell Gift Legends Series final wasn't ideal with him laid up for three days prior with a back injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.