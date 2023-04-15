Warrnambool's Richard Wearmouth's preparation for the Stawell Gift Legends Series final wasn't ideal with him laid up for three days prior with a back injury.
He hurt his back running on the synthetic turf at Ringwood meeting the week before. "For three days I couldn't move," Mr Wearmouth said. "I couldn't have a massage at that stage. I was living on pain killers and anti-inflammatories.
"I actually thought I'd be in trouble. I said to (partner) Gill 'I don't know whether I'll be able to run'. I didn't have any training runs that week because I couldn't."
Mr Wearmouth, who first attended the prestigious event as a child watching his father Dick race, finally broke through in the 300-metre final on Monday.
Mr Wearmouth led all the way, pushing through the pain to hold his rivals at bay on the final straight in a time of 37.72 seconds. "I was the frontmarker so you're not within the field worrying about people cutting in and out, so it was just run as hard as I could for the journey," he said. "The race was a bit of a blur. I just ran flat out all the way."
He won at Wangaratta in late January, qualifying for the Stawell final which he said was a hard race to win.
"All the stars have to align," he said. "You have to have the right handicap, you've got to be fit and the race has to pan out for you," he said.
His grandfather predicted the esteemed win. "When I was a little tacker, I must have run around a hell of a lot, and my grandfather said 'you'll win at Stawell one day Ditch'."
Mr Wearmouth, 70, said Stawell was a big part of his family's life with his grandfather and father hailing from Rapanyup and his great grandfather had two goldmines at Deep Lead. "They were Wimmera people," he said. "My grandfather coached footy up there at Rapanyup and Japarit. There's an affinity with Stawell because of that."
The Warrnambool Gift president grew up in Terang and began professional running in 1972 at 18. He has no plans to retire. "This could have easily been the finish this one and thought 'that's it' but I've got a meeting coming up soon," he said.
He and Ms Hayden will run in the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in late May.
Federal upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora congratulated Mr Wearmouth and said he and Ms Hayden were great advocates for sport and community participation.
"Your involvement with the Warrnambool Gift is a great example of not just playing the sport and staying healthy for as long as possible but also contributing to the broader community and sport within our community," Ms Ermacora said. "It's really worth marking and celebrating in my opinion."
