The message from the coaches is simple for Russells Creek as it looks to improve on its Warrnambool and District league finals finish in season 2022 - to play with freedom and flair and have fun with its football.
Creekers co-coach Danny Chatfield said the focus for himself and Dylan Herbertson was not on over coaching this year but stripping the game plan back and letting the players play on natural instinct.
"It's pretty much the same as last week, but the message is simple, to have fun and get back to what we did well last year and just enjoy the game," he said ahead of Saturday's round two clash against Dennington.
"We've given them a licence pretty much to do what they do best to be honest. We've stripped it back and let them do what they need to do.
"There's enough leaders in the group now. All we're really doing is giving them guidance to be honest. They're just names on a team sheet to us I suppose.
"At the end of the day, it's all about just enjoying their footy. That's right through our entire program."
He added the numbers on the track were strong at the moment, causing some welcome selection headaches.
"On Tuesday we had 47 people training and Thursday we had around 50," he said.
"Unfortunately some blokes do miss out but they've just got to keep turning up. It's a long winter and there's injuries and so forth so everyone has a roll to play."
The Creekers have brought in assistant coach Lachlan Edwards for the clash, who will make his debut for the club, while Caleb Templeton has come in as well.
