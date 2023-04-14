The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Road upgrades are top of councils' wish lists as state budget draws near

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pothole on the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
A pothole on the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

Upgrades to the region's crumbling roads are the top priority in the upcoming state budget for south-west councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.