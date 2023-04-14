Upgrades to the region's crumbling roads are the top priority in the upcoming state budget for south-west councillors.
Although this year's budget is likely to focus on election commitments, councils hope their funding targets will be met.
Moyne Shire deputy mayor Daniel Meade said parts of the Princes Highway needed improvement, namely the stretch of road between Warrnambool and Port Fairy and between Panmure and Allansford.
"We've been asking for several years for continual investment into improvement in our roads," he said.
Upgrades to Koroit's footpaths and street furniture as part of the Koroit Streetscape Plan have been a major focus of the Moyne Shire.
"The Koroit main street is due for an upgrade," Cr Meade said.
"This is a project that's been put together in consultation with the community in Koroit, they've also set out to do some fundraising as well."
He said the council had already committed funds to the project.
"We're asking for funding from the state government," Cr Meade said.
"We don't expect it all in one go, we're hopeful for funding to get stage one underway. Upgrades to the footpath is the starting point."
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein also said the region's roads were most in need of upgrades.
"There are a number of major linkage roads right across the south-west which are only single-width roads," she said.
Cr Gstrein said Darlington Road was the shire's main focus.
Despite being a major connector between Princes Highway and Hamilton Highway, 12 kilometres of the road is single-width only.
"There's been some work done on the shoulders to improve the drop-offs," Cr Gstrein said.
"But ideally, these roads need to be fit for purpose for dairy and harvest vehicles, school buses, and not to mention our local people."
Cr Gstrein is also pushing for a solution to staff shortages in the region.
She said worker attraction was not only important for hospitality and tourism, but also for the agriculture industry.
"People are screaming out for workers and we at council are exactly the same, we've had great difficulty attracting planning staff, environmental health officers, building surveyors and the like," she said.
"We are aware that this year's budget is probably going to be focused on election commitments, but I would hope that we can get something for Corangamite.
"I have no idea if these targets will be met but I'm ever the optimist."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said a desire for a faster, more reliable train service was one of the most common things she heard from the community.
"While VLocity trains are on the way, there is still more work to be done to significantly reduce travel times," she said.
"Projects such as a new aquatic facility, the redevelopment of the surf life saving club, safety improvements on Raglan Parade and further upgrades at the Brierly Recreation Reserve are just a few of the major projects we will be seeking funding for.
"The first budget following a state election is often dedicated to funding election commitments, however we have been and will continue to advocate for funding for major projects that improve the amenity of Warrnambool for our residents and visitors."
