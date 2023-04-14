Anzac badge sellers have hit the streets across the region to help raise funds for veterans and their families.
The Warrnambool RSL sub-branch volunteers began selling Anzac Appeal badges in the city on Tuesday and almost 100 boxes have been distributed to businesses and schools.
Last year's Warrnambool appeal raised close to $40,000 and it's hoped that will be topped in 2023.
Volunteer Heather Hockley said people were giving generously despite the cost of living challenges many families were facing.
"People just walk past and put money in the tin," Mrs Hockley said. "They give us a $20 note, a $50 note or a $10 note and say thank you for the work you do. People are absolutely amazing."
EFTPOS machines introduced last year are helping residents who no longer carry cash and have led to an increase in donations.
Volunteer Heather Hockley said passersby often told badge sellers about their own stories, Anzac connections and memorabilia items.
"They say 'my father or son or grandfather served' or about themselves," Mrs Hockley said. "They say 'I served here' and they love to tell you. We're very honoured to be told."
Volunteer co-ordinator Tonia McMahon said Anzac Day was a revered occasion on the RSL calendar and "the most important and precious thing to our veterans".
Volunteers work back-to-back shifts and long days to collect donations which will go towards support services for veterans and their families. "Our volunteers are absolute troopers," Mrs McMahon said. "They're great."
