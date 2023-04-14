When I had a break, I wanted to quit boxing, but I had a thought, that 'no I shouldn't'. I had a feeling that deterred me.- Brian Agina
Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina admits he contemplated not fighting professionally again after his maiden victory last year.
But a feeling inside of him encouraged Agina to step back in the ring, as the 23-year-old gets ready for his second pro fight next month, where he will vie for a Victorian bantamweight title.
"There was a lot going on (last year) and I wanted to take a break and have a clear mind," Agina told The Standard at his workplace this week.
"When I had a break, I wanted to quit boxing but I had a thought, that 'no I shouldn't'. I had a feeling that deterred me, like you have to go back to boxing because you are good."
Agina, who was born in Kisumu, Kenya before settling in Australia in 2018 after representing his home country at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, made his professional debut in March 2022, defeating Nitin Lal in the first round with a technical knock out.
"It was pretty great," he recalled of his first pro win.
While Agina remained unsure if he would continue in the sport, he managed to stay fit through physical training, while also celebrating becoming a fully-qualified mechanic at Clinton Baulch Motor Group.
"It was a good feeling," he said of his work achievement. "It's something I can do, spending time learning."
Following the decision to continue his boxing career, Agina said preparation for his next fight had gone well.
"We're getting there, me and my team," he said.
Ben Turner-Dwyer, along with Ricky Leonard, are among those helping Agina get ready for the fight, with training often taking place at Warrnambool 24/7 Gym and Fitness.
"They've jumped on board," Turner-Dywer said of the gym. "They look after him, help him with his nutrition, his training load and programs. (They) give him some information on what he should and shouldn't be doing."
Leonard's close ties to a Collingwood-based gym saw Agina travel there for a camp recently, while he will head back on Saturday to spend the next two weeks preparing for his fight.
"Those guys have been really good, basically had Agina stay there for a fortnight, trained and sparred and got some really good rounds and experience," Turner-Dywer said.
"He'll spend the (next) fortnight leading up to the fight (there), again just really trying to get himself ready and sharpen his tools up and (make sure) his sparring is on point."
Agina will go toe-to-toe with TL Mach in the title fight, held at Thomastown's Q Room under Punisher Promotions. Mach has three pro fights (all wins) to his name, while he and Agina have sparred before.
"We know a little bit about him, we know what he does well and some areas that we think we can try and exploit, little chinks in the armour," Turner-Dwyer said of Mach.
Agina said he was looking forward to the fight, confident he will walk away with the title.
"It's a pretty good fight," he said. "But I know I will win."
Turner-Dywer said they were trying to manage Agina's excitement leading up to the fight, adding the boxer would "train all day, every day if he could".
While the pair remained tight-lipped about their strategy for dismantling Mach, Agina believed his biggest strength would be his "winning personality".
"He's got a lot of determination and self-belief," Turner-Dwyer said of Agina. "We've got a bit of a game plan, but it's just about getting it all in line and making sure he can execute on the night."
Agina, who thanked the community and his sponsors for their support, will fight under the name Swagga, a named he was given back home in Kenya. Of Swahili meaning, it translates to blasting through one opponents.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
