Over the course of three days there were numerous bream weighing in over 1kg which just shows the healthiness of the systems around us. A couple of competitors made the trek over to Yambuk Lake, finding some great fishing for the mid-range bream around 800g that was climbing all over soft plastics rigged very light and skimmed across the weeds. Although not the biggest fish they certainly made up for it in the fighting department according to the anglers.

