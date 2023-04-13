A Camperdown duo who pride themselves on having each other's backs have reigned supreme at the Warrnambool Bowls Club on Thursday afternoon, clinching the Autumn Classic pairs final.
Matt Brewer and Paul Cameron capped off a stellar week on the greens in glorious sunshine to win 16-11 from 16 ends in the final against Damian Riches and John Carlin in front of a healthy crowd of onlookers.
The pair, who lost just one game for the entire tournament, where at their consistent best when it mattered as a team.
It's pretty exciting to win this one, I've played in it before and didn't get this far.- Paul Cameron
Cameron, who plays with Warrnambool, told The Standard he was delighted with the win and said it came down to consistency.
"It's pretty exciting to win this one, I've played in it before and didn't get this far," he said.
"We were pretty confident and steady throughout the three days of the tournament, only lost the one game which is great.
"We came into the finals with plenty of confidence and feel pleased to get the result. We play in a lot of tournaments together and we know each other's games so well and back each other in no matter.
"If he misses, I get one in, if I miss, he gets one in so we work really well together."
He added playing in the yearly tournament was always enjoyable.
"I love the atmosphere and meeting all the different people I guess, it's great fun," he said.
"The regulars always come back and we always have a nice time."
Brewer, from Camperdown Bowls Club, said it was a tough final and was praised to clinch the championship against a quality opponent.
"We both had to bowl pretty consistently to get this far and we're really happy to come away with the win, it's fantastic," he said.
"Two bowls pairs is pretty deadly so it's all just being a team, backing each other up and just trying to be consistent as you can."
The pair said they would prepare for various tournaments coming up before enjoying a break.
