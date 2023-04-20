The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Topless Barmaids make an impact at Lady Bay in Warrnambool

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
April 21 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters outside the Lady Bay Hotel in June 1989 demanding an end to the use of topless barmaids.
Protesters outside the Lady Bay Hotel in June 1989 demanding an end to the use of topless barmaids.

The month of June, 1989, has a firmly secured place in history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.