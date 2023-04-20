The month of June, 1989, has a firmly secured place in history.
Blood was spilt in Beijing when 100,000 people protested in Tiananmen Square.
Technology was advancing at a rapid rate with the first broadcast screening in high-definition.
In entertainment, Robin Williams' star was about to rise to even higher levels with the release of Dead Poets Society, while former US president Ronald Reagan met the Queen for lunch at Buckingham Palace.
But there was something brewing right here in Warrnambool that was causing plenty of intrigue and angst.
The Lady Bay Hotel, regarded as one of the leading live music venues in country Victoria, had decided to diversify its services. One of these steps was the introduction of topless barmaids.
The decision for the barmaids to lose part of their clothing led to some people in Warrnambool losing their minds.
The debut of the topless barmaids was met with huge fanfare.
The announcement of their arrival came with an advertisement in The Standard, with appearances at lunchtime from 12.15pm and then from 5.30pm in the evening.
This was to take place each Thursday and Friday.
The dawn of opening day was greeted with a front page story 'Topless Barmaids Picket'.
Protesters called for others to join them to stand against the "exploitation of women".
The protesters had called on Warrnambool councillor Frank McCarthy and state member of parliament John McGrath to join them outside the Lady Bay Hotel.
The Standard also published a letter written by grade six students at St Joseph's Primary School.
In the letter, the students said they were "writing to express our disgust at the Lady Bay's idea of having topless waitresses".
The letter went on to say topless waitressing was degrading to women and would attract the wrong type of person for the wrong reasons.
The topless barmaids concept was described in the letter as an "outrageous and disgusting gimmick".
The protesters were true to their word, with a 40-strong crowd turning up with placards.
Some of the slogans included "Demeaning to womanhood", "Sexism devalues love" and "Dignity not degradation".
The protesters ensured the estimated 90 hotel patrons who had turned up received a heated greeting.
The Standard reported a number of the more commonly used heckles on the day from the protestors:
"What are you doing here you pervert?"
"What if you were coming in and you met your wife outside?"
When questioned by the protesters, the barmaids response was short and practical, saying it was a job which they did for money. A spokesperson for the protesters provided a colourful quote to describe the situation.
"Hotels should not capitalise on the strength of selling beer because of breasts behind the bar," they said.
Hotels should not capitalise on the strength of selling beer because of breasts behind the bar.- A protester against topless barmaids
The equal opportunity officer from the Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education weighed in on the issue.
"Strippers are paid for stripping but waitresses should be paid for their work, not for their breasts," she said.
"It becomes a condition to be topless and then they are not being paid for work they do but what they look like. That then becomes an equal opportunity issue."
A psychologist was also called in to comment on the matter.
He said the topless barmaids encouraged men to look at women in narrow terms, which was detrimental to a healthy relationship.
Warrnambool mayor of the day Toni McCormack expressed her opposition to the topless barmaids, but said it was outside council's control to ban it from happening.
Other hotels in Warrnambool had their say, with the Victoria Hotel management saying the topless barmaids would be short-lived, while management at the Grand Hotel said good service was more important than gimmicks.
At the Tattersalls Hotel, a sign was posted outside the front saying "Dressed Barmaids Here".
While management of the Tatts called the topless barmaids "a desperate act" they defended a male strippers show held at the their venue during the same period, calling it a "one-off".
It turned out the voices against the topless barmaids did have an impact, with the concept lasting just a month before quietly disappearing.
It was an interesting time, with the very pages of the newspaper running articles against the topless barmaids having full page advertisements for cigarettes running alongside them.
Other promotional tools commonly used of the day and advertised by hotels included buy one, get one free drink offers, indicating that moral outrage was certainly more the flavour of month than health issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.