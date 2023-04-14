Warrnambool City Council has confirmed a World War I-era gun from Cannon Hill has been left outside at one of its storage facilities awaiting repairs, which are now on hold.
The council removed two damaged howitzer cannons from the lookout in 2020, but only one was repaired and returned the following year.
A WCC spokesman confirmed pictures of the gun outside at a council facility circulating online was the second cannon. Comments on the photograph labelled it "disrespectful", "ridiculous" and "disgusting".
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the gun was being stored at a council facility on Watson Street.
It comes as Warrnambool war buff Chris Loft, and a petition launched by another community member opposing Cannon Hill as an alternative location for a proposed upgrade to the city's gallery, called for the return of the cannon.
"The guns need to be restored and returned to Cannon Hill, as stated by council upon their removal, and the idea of an art gallery scrapped..." the petition reads.
"(It is) absolutely preposterous to deny all the lives lost and the history and heritage of Cannon Hill just so council can appease themselves."
In response to the petition, Mr Mason said volunteers from south-west businesses worked on removing both guns from Cannon Hill, which were fenced off for public safety, to undertake repairs before they were returned to the lookout.
"Unfortunately after about a century of exposure at one of the windiest sites in the city so close to the ocean, the second gun is at a point where it needs more extensive and significant repairs in order to be made safe for public display again," he said.
"This project remains on hold and we are always open to discussions, in conjunction with the RSL, with individuals or groups looking to put their hand up to undertake repairs on the remaining gun."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
