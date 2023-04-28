A booming dairy industry has a small Warrnambool manufacturer pumping out its products to an international market.
WMI Feeders owner Jason Willie said high milk, beef and sheep prices had driven up demand for his products, placing his business in a leading national position.
"To our knowledge we are the only Australian-made bale feeders who export outside of the country," he said.
"On average we produce over 180 machines a year, sending them Australia-wide, with our biggest market being right here in south-west Victoria.
"In the past few years the farming industry has continued to strengthen and now people look at our feeders because they're Australian-made, competitively priced and increase efficiency.
"Our reputation for producing quality machines that are built to last is spreading both Australia-wide and internationally."
He said the feeders, which range from two-bale to eight-bale machines, took between three days to three weeks to manufacture and were being sent across the world.
"We've been manufacturing bale feeders in Warrnambool for over 20 years now and we've just started to export them to the Chile market," Mr Willie said.
"We're working on another shipment at the moment. They're in demand because I dare say it's not something that gets manufactured there. They contacted us to see if we could supply them.
"The business has grown, the quality is there and that stems back to the people building the product."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
