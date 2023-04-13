The Country Fire Authority has acted swiftly to bring a truck fire under control in the south-west on Thursday morning.
A CFA spokesperson said one crew responded to a truck fire on Camperdown-Lismore Road in Derrinallum at 11.47am, on April 13.
"The incident was deemed under control at 12.04pm and the incident was deemed safe at 12.18pm," the spokesperson said.
About the same time fire crews were called to an incident in the Corangamite shire at Kariah which a CFA spokesperson confirmed was a false alarm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
